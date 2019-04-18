Multiple agencies raid homes in Decatur County

PARSONS, Tenn. — Several agencies, including the FBI, searched homes in Decatur County Thursday morning.

Sheriff Keith Byrd says the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Task Force and the FBI raided several homes, including one on Carolina Avenue in Parsons.

Sheriff Byrd says the searches started at 5 a.m. Thursday, and at least five people are currently in custody.

The searches are expected to continue throughout the day.

