Showers Continue Tonight and into Friday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Thursday, April 18th

Showers will likely continue into the night but the only area of concern left in West Tennessee for any severe weather is in southwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River. It’s in areas shaded in yellow that could see a strong thunderstorm come through before sunset, after which, the severe threat diminishes quickly.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through West Tennessee into the overnight hours with the threat for any severe weather near the Tennessee River tapering off after sunset. Expect rain to continue into Friday with winds from the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will drop to the middle 40s by sunrise Friday.

We’ll need the umbrella again tomorrow! Light showers and drizzle are expected for most of the day. Temperatures won’t warm up much, we’ll only be in the 40s and lower 50s at the warmest point of the afternoon with a north wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Tomorrow night, the wet weather continues but with a potential for temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Saturday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

