Chester County’s Stutts takes men’s basketball head coaching job at Freed Hardeman

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Chester County school officials confirmed that head boys basketball coach, Drew Stutts, will not be returning to coach the Eagles next season.

He will instead be on the sidelines as the next head men’s basketball coach at Freed Hardeman University.

Stutts formerly served as an assistant coach at Freed Hardeman during the 2017-2018 season. In his only year at Chester County, Stutts led his team to a 19-10 record and an appearance in the Region Semifinals for the first time since 2004.

Stutts will now take over a Freed Hardeman program that went 7-23 last season.