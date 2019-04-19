Cold Showers And Breezy Evening

Weather Update Friday, April 19 —

Scattered showers continue this evening. An upper level low pressure continues rotating showers across the area, and will as we go into the overnight hours. Latest, the whole trough continues moving eastward, which will also take the low with it as we get into the early hours of Saturday. Temps will fall slowly through the low 40s to around 40 for the low overnight. Thankfully clouds will hang tough and keep us from dropping into the 30s.



Tomorrow:

Saturday will start with clouds, and a few lingering showers early, then skies will gradually clear from west to east through late morning. Most of west Tennessee should see sunny skies by the mid to late afternoon with temperatures rising through the low to mid 60s!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: www.instagram.com/moeshamell