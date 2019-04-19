Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Lisa McKinney

MEDINA, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches in Medina.

Lisa McKinney teaches social studies to sixth and eighth grade students at South Gibson County Middle School.

“My entire career has been here. This is year 26,” McKinney said. “It’s a God-given gift. It’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing and still enjoy doing.”

Knowing she wanted to be a teacher one day, she thanks her past teacher for pushing her.

They could see in me more than I could, and they pushed me hard enough to make me work to my potential,” McKinney said.

Now she’s able to do the same with her students.

“Every once in awhile you just got to have somebody give you an extra push, and I hope I have done that for some of my students,” McKinney said.

McKinney considers herself a laid-back, nontraditional teacher who’s always there for her students when needed.

She recalls one time a few weeks ago that pushed her role as an educator when she was trying to help a choking student.

“My sweet child was choking, couldn’t talk, and I just reacted,” McKinney said.

She got emotional recalling that moment, happy that the student was OK in the end.

“In this job you just love your kids, and to think of what the outcome could have been — it’s just hard to think about,” she said.

It’s those moments that McKinney says is what it takes to be an educator.

“There’s nothing really, really hard as long as you’re in it for the right reasons, which is the love of children — good, bad and ugly,” McKinney said.

McKinney will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in May, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.