Harris to continue playing basketball at UT-Martin

TRENTON, Tenn. — Peabody senior basketball standout, Ja’darius Harris, signed to continue his basketball career next season at UT-Martin.

This past season, Harris had a breakout senior year, winning the Mr. Basketball award in Class A, while leading the Golden Tide to a district championship and a sub state appearance.

Over the course of his career, Harris scored over 1,700 points in a Peabody uniform and claimed multiple individual All-District, All-Region, and All-State awards.

Harris will now join a Skyhawk squad that finished the 2018-2019 season with a 12-19 record, making it to the OVC quarterfinals.