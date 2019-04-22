Lawrence “Buster” O’Dell, Jr.
|Lawrence “Buster” O’Dell, Jr., of Paris
|62
|Henry County Medical Center
|Sunday, April 21, 2019
|2:00 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019
|Graveside at Puryear City Cemetery
|Puryear City Cemetery
|No visitation
|August 5, 1956 in Princeton, West Virginia
|Family and Friends
|Lawrence Albert O’Dell and Mary Susie Odle O’Dell, both preceded
|Mary (Randy) Gross of Paris, TN
|Steve (Patty) O’Dell of Puryear, TN
Willie O’Dell of Puryear, TN
Tracy (Alisha) O’Dell of Puryear, TN
Kevin (Sandra) O’Dell of Whitlock, TN
|Numerous nieces, nephews, and friends
Best friend and nephew: Shane Spicer of Paris, TN