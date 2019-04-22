Patterson signs with Bethel

ALAMO, Tenn. — This afternoon, Crockett County point guard, Anya Patterson, signed to continue her career on the court with Bethel University.

During her time as a Lady Cavalier, Patterson worked to become one of the best point guards in the area, earning titles such as District MVP, 3 time All-District team member, and 3 time All-District Tournament team member.

Patterson was also a member of the 1,000 point club, finishing her high school career averaging 15 points per game and 6 assists per game.

She will now join a Bethel team that was consistently ranked in the NAIA top 25, and also qualified for last year’s national tournament.