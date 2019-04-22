Police, TBI investigate woman’s death in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — Greenfield police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a woman found in her Forest Street home Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, Greenfield police responded to the home on the 100 block of Forest Street around 3:45 p.m. Friday and found the woman dead from a gunshot wound.

The woman has not been identified. Her body has been taken for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Police are not currently searching for any suspects.