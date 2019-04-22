Regina Faye Hopkins Lamb

WBBJ Staff,

 

 Regina Faye Hopkins Lamb of Paris, TN
88
Paris Healthcare & Rehab Center
Friday, April 19, 2019
2:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Rev. Paul Veazey and Corey Cain of Maplewood Baptist Church
Walker Cemetery
12:00-2:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2019 prior to the service
November 18, 1930 in Henry County, Tennessee
Bruce Alexander, Jimmy Barrett, Roger Veazey, Clint McFarland, Tim Lacy, Steve Clendenin.

Honorary Pallbearers: Clint Barrett and Rusty Compton.
William Eli Hopkins and Della McDaniel Hopkins, both preceded
Jess Dennis Lamb, Married: December 19, 1947; Preceded: January 17, 1979
Delisa Dawn “Dee Dee” Lamb, preceded January 17, 1979
Terry Dennis Lamb, preceded April 22, 1988
Dorothy Wade, Paris, TN

Kay Forsythe, Hinda Thomas, Sarah Owen, Johnnie Shankle, and Rebecca Horvath all five preceded
Keith (Pat) Hopkins, Paris, TN

Mills Rhodes Barfield, Dorris Hopkins, George David Hopkins, and Reginald Hopkins all four  preceded
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Gina Lamb was a member of Maplewood Baptist Church. After the tragic loss of her family, she overcame her grief through serving others with a loving attitude. She baked pies and cakes; crocheted afghans; sent cards for Sunday School Class; and worked as a caregiver. She decorated her home and yard at Christmas, always giving nice Christmas ornaments. She also enjoyed sharing the flowers from her yard with her friends.