Regina Faye Hopkins Lamb
|Regina Faye Hopkins Lamb of Paris, TN
|88
|Paris Healthcare & Rehab Center
|Friday, April 19, 2019
|2:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Rev. Paul Veazey and Corey Cain of Maplewood Baptist Church
|Walker Cemetery
|12:00-2:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2019 prior to the service
|November 18, 1930 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Bruce Alexander, Jimmy Barrett, Roger Veazey, Clint McFarland, Tim Lacy, Steve Clendenin.
Honorary Pallbearers: Clint Barrett and Rusty Compton.
|William Eli Hopkins and Della McDaniel Hopkins, both preceded
|Jess Dennis Lamb, Married: December 19, 1947; Preceded: January 17, 1979
|Delisa Dawn “Dee Dee” Lamb, preceded January 17, 1979
|Terry Dennis Lamb, preceded April 22, 1988
|Dorothy Wade, Paris, TN
Kay Forsythe, Hinda Thomas, Sarah Owen, Johnnie Shankle, and Rebecca Horvath all five preceded
|Keith (Pat) Hopkins, Paris, TN
Mills Rhodes Barfield, Dorris Hopkins, George David Hopkins, and Reginald Hopkins all four preceded
|She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
|Gina Lamb was a member of Maplewood Baptist Church. After the tragic loss of her family, she overcame her grief through serving others with a loving attitude. She baked pies and cakes; crocheted afghans; sent cards for Sunday School Class; and worked as a caregiver. She decorated her home and yard at Christmas, always giving nice Christmas ornaments. She also enjoyed sharing the flowers from her yard with her friends.