Sue Catron Hall

1921 – 2019

Sue Booker Catron Hall, age 97, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Harry B. Hall, departed this life Saturday afternoon, April 20, 2019 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Sue was born November 11, 1921 in Somerville, Tennessee at the homeplace, known as “Lucerne”, the daughter of Lee Frasier Catron and Sue Ware Turner Catron. She received her education in the Fayette County School System and was married June 1, 1940 to Harry B. Hall who preceded her in death on January 19, 1992. Sue was a lifelong resident of Somerville and a homemaker throughout her life. She was a devoted member of Shiloh United Methodist Church where she was the treasurer for 30 years, taught Sunday School for 20 years and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the UDC, the Eastern Star and the Craddock Book Club and enjoyed sewing and cooking but was happiest when she could spend time with her family. Sue was known for always having a smile on her face.

Mrs. Hall is survived by her son, Joseph Catron Hall (Anne Marie) of Somerville, TN; three grandchildren, Benjamin Joseph Hall (Laurie) of Amory, MS, Bobby Ray Cannon, Jr. (Kristen) of Oakland, TN, Candice McKnight (Frank) of Somerville, TN; and ten great-grandchildren, Lorelei Hall, Anna Redman, Adam Redman, Abe Cannon, Aisen Cannon, Blaine Johnson, Hailey Johnson, Josi Lewis, Roxy McKnight and Porter McKnight.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Catron Blount, Elise Catron Maulden; and four brothers, Lee F. Catron, Jr., John Catron, Walter L. Catron and Wanner Catron.

