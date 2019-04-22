Sunny And Quite Warm Today!

Weather Update: Monday, April 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another beautiful day is on the way with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze from the southwest this afternoon between 5 and 15 mph. High temperatures will climb into the 80s. A broad ridge will continue shifting from the Plains to the Midwest/Mid South. A slow moving front will slowly sag south across the area being forced by a shallow trough ejecting from Kansas ENE towards the Great Lakes through mid to late week. This will bring a daily chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. This chance starts on Tuesday, but better chance will be on Wednesday and Thursday. Outside of that, much of this week will see average or slightly above average temps.

