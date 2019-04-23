Alamo man charged in Ripley homicide

RIPLEY, Tenn. — An Alamo man is in custody after a double shooting Sunday in Ripley.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 39-year-old Terry Lee Johnson is accused of fatally shooting William Black, 29, at a home on Church Street.

The TBI says in a news release that Black was a visitor to the home where he was shot. Another visitor at the home was critically wounded.

Johnson turned himself in to the Lauderdale County Jail on Monday.

He is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

He is currently held on $350,000 bond.