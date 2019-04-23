Humboldt drug investigation nets 10 arrests

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A six-month drug investigation lands 10 people in jail on felony drug charges.

Officers seized weapons, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, hydrocodone, alprazolam and marijuana during the investigation, according to a news release from the West Tennessee Judicial Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

The following people are currently in custody:

Caminski Crawford aka Caminski Fenner, 33, of Humboldt/Jackson was indicted and arrested on four counts of the sale of large amounts of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school that occurred in Humboldt, the release says.

During Crawford’s arrest, agents teamed up with the Jackson Metro Narcotics unit and went to Crawford’s home on Hollywood Drive in Jackson where they discovered 294 ecstasy pills, over two pounds of high-grade marijuana, a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a 50-round drum magazine, scales and baggies, according to the release.

Crawford was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail where he was booked on additional charges of being a convicted violent felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a schedule I and schedule VI controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release says.

Crawford has a hold without bond in Gibson County Circuit Court and is awaiting arraignment on the new charges in Madison County.

Kadaysha Brooks, 21, of Jackson was arrested on Hollywood Drive along with Crawford and charged with possession of a schedule I and VI drug with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a daycare and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the release. She is awaiting arraignment.

Georgia Beasley, 54, of Humboldt was arrested on two indictments for the sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school and for maintaining a drug house which was also within 1,000 feet of a school, the release says.

Beasley is Crawford’s mother, the release says. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Jimmy Kidd, 32, of Humboldt was arrested on four counts of the sale of oxycodone, hydrocodone, marijuana and guns, according to the release. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Jennifer McCarley, 29, of Humboldt was arrested on an indictment for the sale of hydrocodone, the release says. She turned herself in to authorities Tuesday in Humboldt and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Brian Ross, 49, of Humboldt was arrested on an indictment for the sale of hydrocodone, according to the release. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Ricky Oldham, 49, of Humboldt was arrested on an indictment for the sale of crack cocaine, the release says. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Lashell Price, 43, of Humboldt was arrested on an indictment for the sale of crack cocaine, according to the release. She is being held on $25,000 bond.

Sadarius Thomas, 26, of Humboldt was arrested on an indictment for the sale of marijuana, the release says. While arresting Thomas, he attempted to flush marijuana down the toilet and received additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, according to the release. He is currently held without bond.

Jillian Clemencich, 38, of Humboldt was arrested on an indictment for the sale of crack cocaine, according to the release. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.

There are five suspects still at large under sealed indictments from the operation. The Drug Task Force will continue to search for the suspects until their arrests.

If you have information about drug sales, contact the Drug Task Force at 731-784-0555. Caller ID is not used and callers can remain anonymous.

The 28th Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of officers assigned full-time from the Gibson and Crockett County sheriff’s offices and the Humboldt, Milan and Trenton police departments.