Madison Co. shooting suspect turns self in after calling news station

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office turns himself in to deputies Tuesday afternoon after calling WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

We were there as Devoris Newson surrendered just after 2 p.m. at a north Madison County home.

Newson was wanted in connection with a shooting Monday night at a home in the 400 block of Pipkin Road.

Newson spoke with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News prior to his arrest.

Newson is currently in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

He is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

We’ll have more on Newson’s arrest on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.