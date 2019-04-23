Mix Of Sun And Clouds Today

Weather Update: Tuesday, April 23–

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another mild day is on the way for the region. We will however start the morning off with mid to high level clouds. That will slow temps a hair, but latest guidance still shows a lot of this cloud cover decreasing through mid to late afternoon. To the north, we will keep an eye on a quasi stalled boundary along the I-70 corridor in Missouri and Illinois. A wave located in Oklahoma now will move ENE along the boundary which will push the front closer to us for Wednesday. For today, it appears it should stay far enough north to keep the focus of any showers and/or storms to the north.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv