Mugshots : Madison County : 04/22/19 – 04/23/19

1/11 Cordale Wilkes Theft under $999

2/11 Bessy Cordona Murillo DUI

3/11 Carrie Sansing Violation of probation

4/11 Christopher Carpenter ll Failure to appear



5/11 Dannell Plunk Shoplifting, violation of community corrections

6/11 Jeanette Golden Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

7/11 Jennifer Jenkins Attempt to obtain drugs by fraud

8/11 Michael Jones Violation of probation



9/11 Raylonda Rogers Failure to comply

10/11 Shantarius Fuller Violation of probation

11/11 Shenna Young Public intoxication























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/23/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.