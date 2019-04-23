Ricky Wayne Johnson
|Ricky Wayne Johnson of Puryear, TN
|42
|His residence
|4/21/2019
|Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2PM
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Rev. Tony Smith
|12/17/1976 in Memphis, TN
|James Richard Johnson, preceded
Barbara Jean Johnson of McKenzie, TN
|Joyce Francis Johnson, married September 8, 2018
Survives in Puryear, TN
|Elizabeth (fiancée, Trey Smith) Johnson of Puryear, TN
Allana (fiancée Charles Land) Kay Johnson, McKenzie, TN
Sidney Fait Frazier, Puryear, TN
|James Robert Brumley Johnson, Brighton, TN
|Ruth Ann (fiancée Robert Pilkington) Johnsonof Henning, TN
|Jessie Leach, Puryear, TN
|Madison Boyd, Huntingdon, TN, and Donnie Boyd, Puryear, TN
Tyler, Chris, Jaylin, and Serinity Leach, Puryear, TN
Jacoby Smith, Puryear, TN
Stepson: Clayton Barnes, preceded
|Father-in law Gene Leach, Puryear, TN
Mother-in-law Susan Leach of Stanton, TN
|Several nieces and nephews, one preceded
Grandparents all preceded
Tony and Cindy Smith, Springfield, TN