RIFA honors volunteers with annual event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Regional Inter-Faith Association, better known as RIFA, held its annual volunteer appreciation event Tuesday at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Jackson.

Volunteers were served lunch and presented with awards for their hard work.

The event takes place every year to thank the many local volunteers that sacrifice their time to help others.

Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist was in attendance for the event and says events like this are well deserved.

“Sometime along the way you have to just pat them on the back and say, I realize what you’re sacrificing, that would be your own time, and you’re not getting paid for it, and we appreciate you for doing exactly that,” Mayor Gist said.

According to organizers, RIFA had a record-setting year for the number of hours volunteers worked to help others in the community, hitting 17,940 hours.