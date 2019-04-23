Showers and T’storms Expected Thursday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, April 23rd

Another warm day but with cloudier skies than we had yesterday or this past weekend. So far, West Tennessee is staying dry, but showers and t’storms will slowly become more likely through the middle of this week.

TONIGHT

Scattered clouds will continue in West Tennessee skies overnight with temperatures dropping to the middle 50s by sunrise Wednesday morning. We’ll stay rain-free overnight tonight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected once again tomorrow with light winds from the southwest pushing high temperatures into the upper 70s. There’s a slight chance for rain during the afternoon and evening but mostly over northwest Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, including the more likely chance for rain on Thursday, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

