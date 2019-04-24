3.6 magnitude earthquake hits West Tennessee

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 3.6 earthquake 12 miles northwest of Dyersburg at 6 this morning.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has received several calls and messages from viewers saying they heard and felt it.

Some saying their houses shook, pictures fell off walls and others heard cracking sounds.

People in Jackson even reported feeling the quake.

A reporter is headed to Dyersburg this morning and will have more reaction from residents tonight on WBBJ 7 at 5 and 6.