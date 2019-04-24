Central West TN Association of Realtors Scholarship Golf Tournament postponed

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization has rescheduled a golf tournament fundraiser due to possible inclement weather.

The Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors annual Scholarship Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22, due to the chance for thunderstorms Thursday, according to the organization.

The tournament was originally scheduled for Thursday, April 25.

The time and place remain the same for the rescheduled event, which will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the Humboldt Golf and Country Club.

The tournament will consist of a four-person scramble. The cost is $400 per team. A cart and lunch will be provided.

Anyone with questions can contact Brent Ward at the Association Office at 731-668-4907 or by email at brentward@cwtar.com.