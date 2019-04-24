Deborah Anne King

died at the age of 52 on April 20, 2019 in Collierville, TN after battling debilitating illnesses for many years. Deborah was an outgoing and loving person and leaves a legacy of determination and fighting spirit. Deborah spent much of her career at Southwest Tennessee Community College, initially as an IT Programmer and later as an Accounting manager. Deborah carved her niche in high education where she enjoyed bridging the gap between the functional and technical sides so both could better understand each other. Deborah collected Coca-Cola memorabilia and Emmet Kelly statuettes, and she loved to watch movies.

Deborah leaves behind her dad, David King of Collierville, TN, who lovingly and faithfully took care of Deborah as her health declined over the last decade. Deborah also leaves behind her dog and constant companion, Gizmo. Deborah was like a dog “whisperer”, fully understanding all of Gizmo’s needs and wants. Deborah is survived by her siblings: Bradley King of Rockmart, GA, Jennifer McCulley of Cordova, TN, and Casey King of Collierville, TN. Unable to have kids of her own Deborah loved her nieces and nephews like her own children, and always wanted the utmost best for each of them. Deborah’s nieces and nephews include: Christopher King, Carla Brown, and Callie King of Rockmart, GA; Logan McCulley, Caleb McCulley, and Jacob McCulley of Memphis, TN; and “adopted” niece Alana Jones of Rockmart, GA. Deborah is predeceased by her mother, Mary Norris King, and former dog, Daisy.

Many thanks to Sheila, Tangie, and the entire staff at Compassus Hospice for helping to care for Deborah during the last 6 months of her life.

Many thanks to all family and friends who supported Deborah throughout her life. “let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us” (Hebrews 12:1)

Funeral Services for Deborah will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Hope Church in Cordova with Rev. Jeff Roach, Caring Pastor at Hope Church, officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Deborah will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Hope Church. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Road, Cordova, TN 38018.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.