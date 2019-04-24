Jackson area doctor appears in federal court for detention hearing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thomas Kelly Ballard III appeared in federal court Wednesday afternoon for his detention hearing.

Ballard is one of the West Tennessee doctors arrested in the recent investigation into opioid prescription abuse. His downtown Jackson clinic was also raided by investigators in March.

According to the indictment, Ballard is accused of improperly prescribing controlled substances, prescribing opioids to a pregnant woman who later died from the drugs, and seeking sexual favors in exchange for those drugs.

Ballard could face life in prison if convicted.

The prosecution introduced statements Wednesday from multiple accusers, stating that Ballard made sexual advancements toward them while they were under his care and that Ballard was filling prescription bottles that weren’t prescribed by him.

His defense attorney argued that Ballard had no prior criminal history and that his medical practice will be monitored for the next year.

The judge ultimately ruled Ballard cannot prescribe class II and class IV drugs, but he can go back to his medical practice.

He was given a $10,000 bond and is restricted from traveling outside the western district of Tennessee.

Ballard was then arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty.

Another Jackson area doctor charged in the investigation is Alexander Alperovich. He pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday for his arraignment hearing.