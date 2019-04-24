Jackson man sentenced to 9 years on gun, drug counts

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to serve nine years for gun and drug offenses.

Tyrone Lee, 28, was indicted in 2017 with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell-deliver within a school zone, and evading arrest, among other charges, according to a news release from the office of District Attorney General Jody Pickens.

Lee was reportedly found with marijuana, a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia at his home, which is within 1,000 feet of Alexander Elementary School.

Lee entered a guilty plea to all charges last month.

He has been sentenced to nine years in prison without parole.