Mugshots : Madison County : 04/23/19 – 04/24/19

1/17 Devoris Newson Aggravated kidnapping, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated burglary, theft under $999

2/17 Charles Shreve Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

3/17 Chelsea Holder Violation of probation

4/17 Dewayne Moore Aggravated assault, failure to comply



5/17 John Emming Public intoxication

6/17 Justin Peterson Violation of community corrections

7/17 Kevin Love Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/17 Marquita Patterson Failure to appear



9/17 Michael James Violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/17 Naomi Harvey Leaving the scene of accident

11/17 Renee Carsley-Pierce Failure to appear

12/17 Rodreckious Woodruff Simple domestic assault, vandalism



13/17 Teresa Privett DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence

14/17 Terry Lake Jr. Violation of probation, failure to appear

15/17 Timothy Petravich DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 Tina Blackwood Violation of probation



17/17 William Kelley Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/23/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/24/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.