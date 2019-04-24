Mugshots : Madison County : 04/23/19 – 04/24/19 April 24, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Devoris Newson Aggravated kidnapping, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated burglary, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Charles Shreve Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Chelsea Holder Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Dewayne Moore Aggravated assault, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17John Emming Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Justin Peterson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Kevin Love Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Marquita Patterson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Michael James Violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Naomi Harvey Leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Renee Carsley-Pierce Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Rodreckious Woodruff Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Teresa Privett DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Terry Lake Jr. Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Timothy Petravich DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Tina Blackwood Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17William Kelley Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/23/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/24/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore