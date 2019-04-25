Godwin Signs with Jackson State

ALAMO, Tenn. — This afternoon, Crockett County senior forward Alex Godwin signed to continue her playing career here locally at Jackson State Community College.

During her time at Crockett County, Godwin was a key part of helping lead the Lady Cavaliers to a district championship appearance and a region semifinal appearance last season.

Godwin becomes the third Lady Cavalier this year to sign to play at the next level, along with teammates Abbie Ward and Anya Patterson.