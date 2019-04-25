Henry Co. woman pleads guilty to defrauding IRS

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Henry County woman who co-owned a West Tennessee trucking company has pleaded guilty to obstructing the administration of the Internal Revenue Service.

Debra Wyatt, of Puryear, co-owned Pittman Trucking Company, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee D. Michael Dunavant.

Wyatt was accused of sending fraudulent releases appearing to be from the IRS to a separate trucking company, according to the release.

That company released $20,765 in debt based on Wyatt’s correspondence, the release says.

Dunavant announced the guilty plea Thursday.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 36 months in federal prison and a fine of $5,000, according to the release.

Wyatt’s sentencing is set for July 25.