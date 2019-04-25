Jackson police seek persons of interest in phone theft

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public to help identify two persons of interest in the theft of a phone from Walmart.

Police took the report April 19 of the theft from Walmart in north Jackson, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police say two black males are seen on surveillance video, one of whom picked up the phone from behind the counter and put it in his pocket, according to the release.

One of the men is described as having a slender build with an afro hair style, the release says. He was wearing a red and black jacket, gray hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police describe the other man as having a stocky build and short hair and wearing glasses, a black hoodie with the word “PUMA” in red writing on the front, gray pants and white shoes.

Anyone who can identify either of the men is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).