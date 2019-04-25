Jacob Barker Music Fest Lineup April 26-27

Here is the lineup for this year’s event.

April 26:

5 PM

Benjamin Gilbreath with Nathanael Edwards

6 PM

Patrick O’Conner

6:45

Makayla Collins

7 PM

Ben Jessie and friends

8 PM

Funky Finger

8:45

Makayla Collins

9 PM

The Doublewides

10 PM

Rev Jessie and The Holy Smokes

April 27:

3 PM

Mississippi Queen

3:45

Franklin Bennett

4 PM

Farewell Mourning

5 PM

Blair and Madison

5:45

Abbie Bayless

6 PM

Skeleton Krew

7 PM

5 Stories

7:45 PM

Kaley Pearson

8 PM

Jupiter Stone

8:45

Kaley Pearson

9 PM

Herz

10 PM

Lauren Pritchard

We look forward to seeing everyone!!!! Come out and support our cause. We will sponsor a child through Make a Wish Midsouth.