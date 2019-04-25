Jacob Barker Music Fest Lineup April 26-27
Here is the lineup for this year’s event.
April 26:
5 PM
Benjamin Gilbreath with Nathanael Edwards
6 PM
Patrick O’Conner
6:45
Makayla Collins
7 PM
Ben Jessie and friends
8 PM
Funky Finger
8:45
Makayla Collins
9 PM
The Doublewides
10 PM
Rev Jessie and The Holy Smokes
April 27:
3 PM
Mississippi Queen
3:45
Franklin Bennett
4 PM
Farewell Mourning
5 PM
Blair and Madison
5:45
Abbie Bayless
6 PM
Skeleton Krew
7 PM
5 Stories
7:45 PM
Kaley Pearson
8 PM
Jupiter Stone
8:45
Kaley Pearson
9 PM
Herz
10 PM
Lauren Pritchard
We look forward to seeing everyone!!!! Come out and support our cause. We will sponsor a child through Make a Wish Midsouth.