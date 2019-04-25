Jacob Barker Music Fest to kick off in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – An annual music festival returns to the Hub City for another year. The fourth annual Jacob Barker Music Fest will kick off Friday afternoon in downtown Jackson.

“We will have face painting,” says co-founder of the Jacob Barker Music Fest, Ronnie Barker. “On Saturday, we will have a jumper here for the kids. We got several vendors that will set up booths here. It’s going to be a good time.”

The festival brings attendees from all over West Tennessee every year with music from live local acts. The two-day fundraiser began in 2015 after 3-year-old Barker was diagnosed with retinoblastoma.

“Jacob is my son. He battled cancer for 2 years. Once he was cancer free, we got to go on a Make-a-Wish trip, and that’s when we decided we wanted to do this event for Make-a-Wish,” Barker said.

The festival is scheduled to run both Friday and Saturday. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted with proceeds benefiting the Jacob Barker Fund through West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. It will sponsor a child through Make-a-Wish Mid-South.

“You can bring your family down and listen to some good music. We just want you to come down and have a good time,” Barker said.

The Jacob Barker Music Festival is Friday from 5 p.m to 11 p.m and Saturday from 3 p.m to 11 p.m. It will be held at the Amp at the Market in Downtown Jackson. To see a list of featured music acts, click here.