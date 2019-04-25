More Storms Possible Later

Weather Update: Thursday, April 25 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been mainly quiet for most of the area so far. there was a weak mid level wave moving NNE along the now three day quasi-stalled frontal boundary. That was the focus for a wave of showers and storms. The wave has outrun, the better support which is closer to the front and associated low pressure. While most of us will remain dry, there is some cooler air associated with it, which will tend to stabilize the atmosphere through the mid to late morning. Gradually, we will start to destabilize through the rest of the afternoon as the main front approaches the Mississippi River this afternoon. How much convection will ultimately develop will depend on how well we destabilize over the next few hours. Forecast is still to climb into the mid 70s. Additional storms develop through the mid to late afternoon and early evening time frame.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv