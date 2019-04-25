Mugshots : Madison County : 04/24/19 – 04/25/19 April 25, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11Christopher Hernandez Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Amberly Moore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Bertha Campos Identity theft, fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Christina Powell Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Cierra Brown Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Edward Gilbert Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Emily Cook DUI, schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Jonathan Hughes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Maria Vega Identity theft, fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Mark Ballard Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Pamela Campbell Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/24/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/25/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore