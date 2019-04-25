Mugshots : Madison County : 04/24/19 – 04/25/19

1/11 Christopher Hernandez Violation of community corrections

2/11 Amberly Moore Failure to appear

3/11 Bertha Campos Identity theft, fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance

4/11 Christina Powell Violation of community corrections



5/11 Cierra Brown Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/11 Edward Gilbert Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/11 Emily Cook DUI, schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

8/11 Jonathan Hughes Failure to appear



9/11 Maria Vega Identity theft, fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance

10/11 Mark Ballard Violation of community corrections

11/11 Pamela Campbell Simple domestic assault























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/24/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/25/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.