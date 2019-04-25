Rug recall information

A rug sold on Amazon is being recalled because it failed to meet federal standards.

Ruggable is recalling thousands of its shag rugs because the rugs do not meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs. The rug was sold in three colors and sold online from July 2018 through January of this year.

If you have one of these rugs in your home, you are urged to stop using it and contact Ruggable for a full refund or a free replacement rug cover.

You can find that contact information at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.