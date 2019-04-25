Union’s Campbell to coach USA’s U16 women’s basketball team

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today, USA Basketball announced that Union University’s head women’s basketball coach, Mark Campbell, has been selected to coach Team USA’s U16 women’s basketball team.

Campbell will begin his responsibilities this summer, as he and the rest of the coaching staff will finalize the roster and conduct training camp in Colorado Springs at the United States Olympic Training Center. Then, the team will travel to Chile for the 2019 FIBA Americas Championship which will take place in June.

Campbell and Team USA will be competing against 7 other nations, including Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Cuba, and Mexico.

When asked about the opportunity, Campbell stated, “I’m honored to represent our country and to be able to do something I’ve never done before.”

In his time at Union, Campbell has compiled a record of 613-94.