Windy with Sunshine on Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, April 25th

If you live in West Tennessee, scattered showers have largely moved through to our northwest or southeast today. One last chance for rain is developing in the area now with a group of thunderstorms forecast to arrive this evening. FUTURECast shows those showers finally tapering off later tonight.



TONIGHT

Any lingering scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening will finally leave West Tennessee completely after midnight tonight leading to a dry start to Friday morning. We will start with partly to mostly cloudy skies early in the day with temperatures in the middle 50s at sunrise.

After the clouds clear out completely by lunchtime tomorrow, we’ve got a beautiful day ahead of us! Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s on Friday under sunny skies with winds from the west at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Hold on to your hats! Scattered showers are possible again over the upcoming weekend, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

