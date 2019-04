Thousands of boilers are being recalled due to carbon monoxide dangers.

This recall involves Viessmann’s Vitodens 200-W and 222-F series boilers. The boiler heat exchanger back plate can reportedly corrode and leak flue gases, allowing the boiler to emit excessive amounts of carbon monoxide.

To learn more about this recall or how you can get yours repaired, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.