Hill signs with Walters State

TRENTON, Tenn. — Today we highlighted star senior forward for the Peabody Lady Golden Tide, Kierra Hill, who signed to continue her playing career with Walters State Community College.

This past season, Hill led her team averaging a double double of 18.9 PPG and 11.8 RPG. She was named to the All-District and All-Region teams, and was also recognized as the runner up for the District 14 A MVP award.

Throughout her career, Hill was a part of 4 straight 20 win seasons at Peabody, finishing her time on the court with over 1,000 points.