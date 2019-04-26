Kids II Rocking sleeper recall information

Kids II is recalling hundreds of thousands of rocking sleepers due to reports of deaths.

All models of Kids II rocking sleepers are affected by the recall. Infant fatalities have reportedly occurred in the rocking sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained.

Since 2012, five infant fatalities have been reported in connection with this recall.

The rocking sleepers were sold at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us.

If you have one of these sleepers, you should stop using it immediately and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

You can find that contact information on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.