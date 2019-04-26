Lane College students prepare for graduation Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local college is preparing for a big day Saturday.

“It’s a huge day of celebration,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Michelle Curtain Stewart while students from Lane College were rehearsing for their graduation day Friday.

“Rehearsing for our commencement. Commencement will be held on Saturday tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” Stewart said.

Stewart says more than 150 students will be walking across the stage. The graduation will be inside Oman Arena. Even though Friday was just the rehearsal, students were already beginning to feel the excitement.

“I am very excited. I hope to go to Howard University in Washington D.C to study vocal performance and also do conducting as well,” student Lewis Thompson said.

“Overly excited about tomorrow. After graduation, I am actually taking a year off of school, but I hope to go to grad school and get my masters degree in Actual Science. I have aspirations in becoming an actuary,” student Diamond Carter said.

“Huge celebration for the college. We are excited about the future of our graduates. We have families coming in from all across the country,” Stewart said.

Lane College is proud to announce that “Greenleaf” actor Lamman Rucker will be this year’s speaker at the commencement.