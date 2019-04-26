Mostly Dry This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, April 26th

Sunny skies and warm weather have been accompanied by some gusty winds this Friday morning and afternoon! The strongest gust recorded in Jackson today was 25 mph at 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. We’ll have calmer winds tonight before the breezy weather returns tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue tonight with winds calming down after sunset. It could be a chilly night in West Tennessee, with temperatures dropping to the lower and middle 40s. Your frost-sensitive plants should be ok, as temperatures typically need to drop below 36°F for a frost to form.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with breezy winds again but this time from the southwest! This will bring temperatures into the middle and upper 70s during the afternoon. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening but the chance for rain is only 20%. That chance increases to 30% overnight when a weak cold front comes through the area. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s by sunrise Sunday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

