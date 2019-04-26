Mugshots : Madison County : 04/25/19 – 04/26/19 April 26, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Lora Williams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Andrea Sellers Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Billy West Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Dexter Moore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Dontarrius Hurt Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Eunice Mack Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17George Watkins Firearm used in dangerous felony, handgun possession prohibited, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17John Weddle Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Johnathon Roberts Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Londan Martin Attempt to obtain drugs by fraud Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Randavious Sinclair Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Ronnie Chandler Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Samuel Limonez Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Shanquanita Kelly Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Sheila Werner Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Shoney McIntyre Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Theron Cox Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/26/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore