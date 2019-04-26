Mugshots : Madison County : 04/25/19 – 04/26/19

1/17 Lora Williams Failure to appear

2/17 Andrea Sellers Failure to appear

3/17 Billy West Violation of probation

4/17 Dexter Moore Failure to appear



5/17 Dontarrius Hurt Violation of community corrections

6/17 Eunice Mack Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/17 George Watkins Firearm used in dangerous felony, handgun possession prohibited, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II & VI drug violations

8/17 John Weddle Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/17 Johnathon Roberts Violation of community corrections

10/17 Londan Martin Attempt to obtain drugs by fraud

11/17 Randavious Sinclair Criminal trespass

12/17 Ronnie Chandler Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/17 Samuel Limonez Failure to appear

14/17 Shanquanita Kelly Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Sheila Werner Aggravated assault

16/17 Shoney McIntyre Failure to appear



17/17 Theron Cox Violation of probation



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/26/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.