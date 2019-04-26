Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Latoshia Chism

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teachers elementary school in Jackson.

Latoshia Chism became a teacher after being inspired by her grandmother, who was a kindergarten teacher in Maury City.

“She just always instilled in me that, teaching, teaching, teaching,” Chism said. “We always had teachable moments, and after having so many teachable moments I decided that I wanted to teach to give teachable moments.”

As a teacher for 17 years, Chism’s entering her third year at Andrew Jackson Elementary School. She has taught in several counties across West Tennessee.

“My very first teaching job was in Tipton County, Munford Middle School, and I was a special education teacher,” Chism said. “And after teaching there, teaching those students, I knew that I wanted to continue to pursue a career in special education.”

Chism currently does inclusion special education at the school, which requires giving her students extra attention.

“Being an educator means that we are not just teachers — we’re mothers, we are sisters, we’re brothers, we’re counselors,” Chism said.

She says to be a teacher you have to be passionate, but she also says there needs to be a balance between work and free time.

“We’re learning to listen, we’re learning to learn, and then after that we have a little play time,” Chism said.

Chism will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in May, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.