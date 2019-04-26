TriDerma cream recall information

TriDerma has announced a recall on its pain relief cream. This pain relief cream is being recalled because the packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it. The product comes in a jar or tube.

If you have this product, you should store it in a safe location out of reach of children and contact TriDerma for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

You can reach TriDerma at 800-279-7282 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday to Friday or online by visiting www.triderma.com and clicking on Customer Service for more information.