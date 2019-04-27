A Few Spotty Showers Saturday

Weather Update – 7:17 a.m. – Saturday, April 27th

A cold front coming in this weekend will usher in a slight chance for rain today and tonight but most of West Tennessee won’t see much if any rain. Scattered showers are also a part of the weather next week as we end April and start May warm and muggy.

TODAY



A cool start in the mid 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds and a 20% chance of a brief shower in the afternoon, highs quickly warming into the upper 70’s.

TONIGHT

A cold front sweeps through overnight bringing a brief broken line of thundershowers overnight with a 30% chance of rain, Overnight lows in the upper 40’s. Sunday will start off partly clear and cool with the upper 40’s and highs will only be in the upper 60’s making if feel much cooler.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with breezy winds again but this time from the southwest! This will bring temperatures into the middle and upper 70s during the afternoon. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening but the chance for rain is only 20%. That chance increases to 30% overnight when a weak cold front comes through the area as you can see on FUTURECast. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s by sunrise Sunday with cooler weather later in the weekend behind the front. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis,

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com