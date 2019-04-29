Authorities make multiple arrests in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators from multiple agencies in Gibson County, including the 28th Judicial District Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, made multiple arrests over the weekend on various charges.

“We were looking for all violations,” Drug Task Force Deputy Director Johnie Carter said. “We made numerous traffic stops. We made about an estimated 30 to 35 traffic stops.”

The 28th Drug Task Force operation spanned three cities in Gibson County, including Trenton, Milan and Humboldt.

Carter says officers from all three police departments teamed up with task force investigators Friday for the operation.

“We came out with seven arrests. Those ranged anywhere from arrest warrants to possession of narcotics, to one that was a convicted violent felon that was in possession of a handgun,” Carter said.

Carter says the arrests are just another step toward making Gibson County safer.

“We want to send a message. We want to make sure the criminal element knows that we’re not going to tolerate it,” Carter said.

Investigators have identified the seven people arrested and their charges as: