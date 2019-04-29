Chance for Rain Increases Later This Week

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday, April 29th

Warm and sunny weather is likely to characterize the last two days of April – today and tomorrow. However, you’re probably noticing that it’s a lot warmer outside now than it was this time yesterday! In fact, temperatures are over 10°F warmer than they were Sunday afternoon. This weather will stay warm and sticky for the rest of the week as not only the temperature, but also the humidity continues to increase.

TONIGHT

Skies will remain mostly clear in West Tennessee overnight with light winds from the south, but because the air is starting to get more humid, we’ll have a warm night! Temperatures will only drop to the lower 60s by the time we see the sunrise – the last sunrise of April.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for tomorrow, so expect a hot day! Temperatures will warm up to the lower to middle 80s in the afternoon with breezy winds from the south-southwest. Tomorrow will be dry, but scattered storms are likely to return to West Tennessee later this week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com