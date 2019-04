Currie signs with Tennessee Wesleyan track team

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today, TCA’s Corey Currie officially signed to run track next year at Tennessee Wesleyan University.

Currie has made his impact on the track in the relay events, as a member of last year’s 4 x 100m state qualifying team, as well as this year’s 4 x 200m team that has recorded the fastest time this spring for small schools is West Tennessee.

Along with track, Currie also played football and basketball at TCA.