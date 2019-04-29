Gibson Co. women charged with TennCare fraud

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Gibson County women are facing TennCare fraud and identity theft charges in Madison County.

Bertha Campos, 30, and Maria Vega, 42, are each charged with two counts of TennCare fraud and two counts of identity theft, according to a news release from the Office of Inspector General.

The women are accused of using the identities and TennCare benefits of each other’s minor children, the release says.

Authorities say Campos’ child broke an arm and then used the TennCare benefits of Vega’s child to pay for the related medical expenses.

A few weeks later, after Campos enrolled her child in TennCare, Vegas’ child broke the same arm as the previous child, the release says.

To avoid suspicion among hospital officials, Vega used the identity of Campos’ child to obtain medical care, using TennCare as payment, according to the release.

TennCare fraud and identity theft are Class D felonies punishable by up to four years in prison per charge, the release says.