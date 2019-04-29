Hazardous waste mobile collection service coming to West TN

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — If you have hazardous materials in your home to dispose of, you’ll have a chance to safely get rid of it next month.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation hazardous waste mobile collection service will be in Jackson from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of this free event to dispose of hazardous materials.

The mobile collection service will be located at 112 Union Avenue, behind the Farmers Market in downtown Jackson.

The collection service will accept cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries and medications.

Ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint and electronics will not be accepted.

Collection services will also be set up in Humphreys, Tipton and Union counties.

Those drop-off locations are:

Humphreys County – Humphreys County Fairgrounds, 234 W. Blue Creek Rd., Waverly, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The local contact is Jere Corlew at 931-296-1555.

Tipton County – Brighton High School, 8045 Hwy 51 S., Brighton, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The local contact is Ruth Wallace at 901-476 0254.

Union County – Union County Solid Waste Center, 295 Wolfe Rd., Luttrell. The local contact is Becky Munsey at 865-992-2666.